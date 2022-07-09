Hot weekend weather

Watch Now
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. We're mainly dry but can't rule out a spotty shower near the coast through the lunch hour. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, lots of sunshine at the beaches with some passing clouds and inland showers and storms lingering through sunset.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Storms bubbling up for the early afternoon, then becoming more widespread by late afternoon-early evening. Clearing conditions around sunset.

Monday, highs in the low 90s with scattered late-day storms pushing towards the coast.

Next week, highs in the low 90s, but feeling like the triple digits. Winds flip back around, and we'll once again see the onshore pattern which favors rain near the coast in the morning and storms inland for the afternoon.

