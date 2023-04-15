Hot weekend, good chance of storms by Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Most areas will stay dry today with just a few scattered late-day storms over the inland spots.

There's a better chance of showers and storms tomorrow, mainly later in the day.

Some of those storms could be strong and possibly severe with hail, high winds, and heavy downpours.

Showers and storms will carry over into part of Monday before much drier air arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday.

It'll be a hot weekend with highs near 90 both days but pleasant weather is due to arrive by the middle of next week.

There are currently no advisories for the boaters and beach-goers.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid,. Few inland storms late. Highs: Upper 80s Wind: SE 10

TONIGHT: Evening storm inland, otherwise clear and warm. Lows: Lower 70s Wind: SE 5

TOMORROW: Good chance of showers & storms later in the day, some could be strong. Highs: Upper 80s Wind: SE 10

