Hot throughout the sunshine state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A beautifully sunny day to kick off the weekend!

It will be hot at home with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. Humidity levels will be muggy, but not oppressive like we are used to experiencing with the hotter temperatures.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

An isolated shower can't be ruled out, however most remain dry under the sunshine. There is a high UV index, so please be sure to protect yourself from the sun's strong rays.

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the weekend. This means sunshine through Sunday and hot temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Our next system will impact us on Monday. A cold front will drape across South Florida bringing us our next chance of showers. It will not be a washout, but we should expect scattered showers on Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The cold front will let temperatures drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Expect a few lingering showers early Tuesday and then more clearing.

The rest of the week, temperatures will be gradually warming and we will maintain slim rain chances in the forecast.