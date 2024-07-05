A heat advisory has been extended for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Man, oh man! It's hot out there!

The heat dome continues. The heat advisory has been extended across South Florida. Once again it's going to be a very hot day with feels-like temperatures around 105 or higher.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva says feels-like temperatures will reach 105 to 110 Friday afternoon.

So try to stay cool my friends! With an onshore wind, any shower storm that develops today will be well inland. Meaning we won't get much relief from any afternoon storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we head into the weekend the onshore flow continues on Saturday. Rain chances at about 30%. By Sunday the winds are more southerly, and rain chances are higher. About a 50% chance.

Next week some extra moisture moves in. So rain chances do increase. Temperatures remain in the low 90s throughout the extended forecast. Stay cool!