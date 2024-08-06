Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: When rain chances will drop across South Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Aug. 6, 2024.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot, muggy, and breezy with scattered storms on your Tuesday.

As Tropical Storm Debby continues to spin around the southeast, we will see a southwest wind, which will bring in very warm and humid air over the next several days.

At least for today, rain chances are high. It'll be breezy, too, with winds up to 30 miles an hour.

But as Debby continues to slowly work its way up to the north, our winds will slowly start to back off.

Some drier air is going to start to mix into South Florida starting tomorrow. As a result, rain chances will be dropping as we head into the end of the week.

Temperatures will hover in the low and mid 90s. So we'll be quite warm and very humid.

