Hot, mainly dry weather to the end of the workweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot, and mainly dry weather will take us to the end of the workweek with only a 10-20% chance of primarily coastal showers and inland storms.

Tropics staying quiet.

Another shot of Saharan air is moving overhead which will help to suppress our rain chances and create hazy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Daytime highs fluctuating by only a few degrees - between 90 degrees and 92 degrees with the heat index topping out near 100 degrees at the coast - and into the low 100s inland.

The dust will start to move out of the area this weekend - but still not much rain around at 20%.

Next week we're back to 30% for Mon and Tue, 40% by Wednesday.

