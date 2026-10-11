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Hot, Humid Sunday Brings Storms Before Drier Air Arrives Monday

WPTV First Alert Forecast for Morning of Sunday October 11, 2026
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Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is ahead for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, but a welcome change in the weather is just around the corner.

High temperatures today will climb to around 90 degrees, but with high humidity, temperatures could feel more like 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon.

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Storms Favor the Treasure Coast and Inland Communities

Rain chances will vary considerably across the area Sunday.

West Palm Beach has a 40% chance of rain, while Boca Raton is closer to 20%. Farther north, Fort Pierce and Vero Beach both have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Repeated heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding, especially in areas with saturated ground.

Beach Conditions Remain a Concern

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A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is forecast along the Treasure Coast. Beachgoers should swim near lifeguards and never swim alone.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible in vulnerable areas of South Florida around high tide through Monday morning.

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Less Humid Weather Arrives Monday

A weak cold front will move south across the region Sunday night into Monday, bringing much drier air and a noticeable drop in humidity.

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MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday through Wednesday should feature more sunshine, fewer showers and afternoon highs generally in the middle to upper 80s.
The drier pattern may be short-lived, with rain chances gradually increase. :(

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