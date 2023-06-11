Hot & humid, scattered afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's looking like a typical June, rainy season forecast with scattered afternoon storms around later today and tomorrow.

High pressure will build in from the west by midweek which will serve to crank up the heat and suppress storm chances to only isolated from Wednesday through Friday.

We could be looking at the hottest temperatures of the season so far later this week with highs expected to soar into the middle 90s!

No widespread severe weather is expected through the upcoming week although a strong storm or two can't be ruled out especially later today and again tomorrow.

No advisories for the boaters or the beaches but watch out for late-day storms rolling in from the west after 4PM both days.

It's quiet in the tropics and no activity is expected through the next 5-7 days.

TODAY: Scattered late-day storms around, Highs: Near 90 Winds: SSE 15

TONIGHT: Showers ending early, more possible by morning. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW: Widely scattered showers & storms, Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SW/SE 10

