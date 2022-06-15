Hot, humid and low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pleasant moonlit morning in South Florida with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, hot, humid, and hazy with highs in the low 90s. Some isolated inland storms possible.

A rinse and repeat forecast through the end of the work week. Hot and humid with in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits and only a few inland showers and storms.

A front stalls out over the weekend and rain chances increase. Sunday expected to be the wetter of the two weekend days. Highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

Tropics:

