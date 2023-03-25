Hot final weekend of March

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While no major weather systems are headed this way through the next 7 days, the sea-breezes (both Gulf and Atlantic) might collide nearby during the early evening hours to allow a few scattered early nighttime storms to occur in a few spots today and again tomorrow.

Otherwise, it's a quiet pattern through the next few days with above normal temperatures continuing.

We were hopeful that a cold front would move through by midweek, but the models have backed off on rain potential and only a slight cool down is expected later next week.

It'll be a bit choppy for boaters and beach goers this weekend, exercise caution and only swim at guarded beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, very warm. Isolated storms this evening. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SSE 15-20

TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms, warm and muggy overnight. Lows: Near 70 Winds: S 10

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: S 15