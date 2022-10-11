WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the mid-upper 70s with a few isolated showers pushing in from off the ocean.

This afternoon, hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s with some showers and storms, mainly inland. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s with afternoon storms mainly around the lake.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms as a front starts to move down the state increasing moisture and instability. Thursday will be the wettest day out of the next 7.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny with some showers. A little less humid as well, but not a dramatic drop in dew points.