Hot and muggy, some rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: None

Slight uptick in rain chances, but they continue to fall below rainy season standards.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a slight increase in rain chances now, with the same pattern as morning showers along the coast, and inland thunderstorms in the afternoons moving toward the lake. Highs again in the low 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with only a few hot or miss showers and storms around. Highs near 90. The summer solstice is Friday at 10:41pm.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A slight uptick in rain chances may be coming for the end of the weekend and early next week.

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic for now.