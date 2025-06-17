Hot and muggy, slight rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: None

Rain chances continue to fall below rainy season standards today, but a slight increase Wednesday and more on Thursday afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Feels like temps near 100 in the afternoon. Very isolated shower along the coast in the morning, inland and around the lake in the afternoon.

Tonight: mostly clear and muggy, a few coastal showers possible. Lows near 80 in the palm beaches, mid 70s on the treasure coast.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a slight increase in rain chances now, Wednesday in the morning and Thursday will be more active in the afternoon. highs again in the low 90s.

The summer solstice is Friday at 10:41pm.

A slight uptick in rain chances may be coming for the end of the weekend and early next week.

The tropics are quiet for now.