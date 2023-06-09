Hot and muggy Friday with afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and muggy weather continues across South Florida.

High temperatures on Friday will be around 90 degrees with an offshore wind. Afternoon storms are in the forecast.

Rain chances are a bit lower compared to Thursday at about 50%. Storms will move from west to east, and the Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk, so stronger storms will be possible.

The weekend is mixed. Saturday looks drier as the winds turn onshore and keep the storms inland. Rain chances drop to 30% to 40%.

Sunday could be a bit wetter as some moist air makes a comeback.

Not much change to start next week. Hot and muggy with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

The tropics are quiet.