Hot and mostly sunny Tuesday, only an isolated storm possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot day as even drier weather is expected on this Tuesday.

This will allow for lower storm chances and less coverage of rain and hotter temperatures during the afternoon.

High temperatures will hit the low 90s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches and for inland areas. The east breeze will settle a sea breeze shower or storm over the interior cities, but it would be isolated.

Heat and mostly sunny skies will prevail, not just today, but also through Wednesday.

A higher chance for storms is possible on Thursday. High temperatures will only get hotter, hitting the mid 90s by Friday.

The remnants of Cindy are located in the central Atlantic Ocean, far south of Bermuda, but have a low chance to redevelop as this area tracks northward. This will only be an impact for Bermuda and the surrounding Atlantic waters for now.

The rest of the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico are calm due to Saharan dust and strong upper level winds.