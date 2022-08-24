Hot and humid with storms moving west through the afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with a few showers dotting the coastline.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with scattered storms moving west throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s with a few passing showers.

Tomorrow - Friday, similar weather conditions. Rain near the coast in the morning with storms developing along the seabreeze for the afternoon and moving west throughout the day. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s with anytime downpours as abundant tropical moisture pushes into the area.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms.

