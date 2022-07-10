Hot and humid with scattered showers this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, partly sunny hot and humid with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 90s with the feels like temps 100-102.

It's possible we'll have some stronger storms late this afternoon.

Tonight it'll be clearing out with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow continued hot and humid conditions with healthy afternoon rain chances, highs near 90.

A little lower rain chances mid-week as some slightly drier air works in and the flow turns more east to southeasterly.

Highs around 90, lows near 80.

End of week we bump up rain chances again.