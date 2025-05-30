Hot and humid with late day storms, unsettled weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the Treasure coast Friday, For the entire area Saturday. Main threats: strong winds and hail.

Today will start out with partly sunny skies. Temps will warm up quickly with a southwest wind flow, reaching the low/mid 90s by the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up again in the late afternoon. Some could be on the stronger side, especially the Treasure Coast where there is a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Threats of damaging winds and hail.

Tonight some evening storms lingering then ending with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

The weekend will be more unsettled as a cold front approaches the area and stalls over us. Tropical moisture will increase and rain chances bump up both days. The severe weather threat spread into the entire area Saturday as the front moves south. Showers and storms will enter the treasure Coast in the morning, then move south into the Palm Beaches through lunch time. Main impacts will be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and hail.

More scattered showers and storms on Sunday as the front stalls on top of us and ample moisture remains. There will be some Saharan dust moving in that may limit rain chances some on Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Next week continues to look unsettled with healthy rain chances.