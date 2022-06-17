Hot and humid with heat index values in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and mainly dry for the morning drive. This afternoon, hot and humid with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. We'll see partly sunny skies and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, feeling like the triples for the afternoon hours. Some late-day showers and storms popping up.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday (Father's Day), highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Scattered PM showers and storms.

Monday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Scattered showers near the coast in the morning, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

Tuesday-Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. A few showers to start the day near the coast, then pushing west for the afternoons.