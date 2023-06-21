Watch Now
Hot and humid Wednesday with threat of severe storms

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of June 21, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, June 21, 2023.png
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 05:54:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summer officially kicks off Wednesday with the summer solstice.

Once again, there is a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms this Wednesday. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and last through the evening, and another round is in the forecast for tonight.

The main impacts are heavy rainfall, lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

Afternoon high temperatures will continue to reach the steamy low 90s for the rest of the week.

A high chance of storms will remain through the rest of the week as a surge of deeper tropical moisture arrives on Friday.

This stormy and wet pattern will then remain for the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Strom Bret is expected to continue the westward motion toward the Lesser Antilles. It's forecast to strengthen, but will remain a tropical storm.

Bret will impact the eastern Caribbean by later Thursday through Friday. Afterward, it is expected to gain speed and track over the Caribbean Sea in a continuous westward motion.

Tropical Storm Bret, 5 a.m. on June 21, 2023.jpg
Tropical Storm Bret, 5 a.m. on June 21, 2023.

Then there is Invest 93-L, which is expected to get better organized over the next few days and could become a depression the next day or so before curving out to sea.

Tropical wave Invest 93-L, 5 a.m. on June 21, 2023.jpg
Tropical wave Invest 93-L, 5 a.m. on June 21, 2023.

