Hot and humid Wednesday, feels-like temperatures in triple digits

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of June 14, 2023.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jun 14, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and humid Wednesday with high temperatures in the scorching low to mid 90s, but the real heat will come with the feels-like temperatures going into the triple digits.

Heat indices could hit up to 105 degrees. Then spotty storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Drier weather for Thursday and Friday with only an isolated storm possible. Get ready for a scorcher on Friday afternoon as highs top the mid 90s.

The hot 90s will continue through the weekend and for next week. While more moisture returns for the weekend, there will be lots of sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by late-day showers and storms.

Rain chances drop dramatically next week as Saharan dust sweeps into the area and brings hot, hazy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

