Hot and humid weather over next couple of days

Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 06:26:22-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s for the Palm Beaches and low-mid 70s for the Treasure Coast. Some patchy fog along the Treasure Coast and inland and a few coastal showers possible for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds and some showers and storms mainly inland.

Models show a band of heavy rain pushing into the Treasure Coast after 7 p.m. Tonight, partly cloudy with a few showers and lows down to the low-mid 70s.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures in the low-mid 70s and some patchy fog through around 9AM. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with some showers and storms to start, then clearing by the evening.

Friday, morning temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with a little less humidity. A few isolated showers possible.

Saturday and Sunday, morning temperatures in the low-mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Some showers and storms with slightly wetter conditions on Sunday. Don't forget to set those close back one hour Sunday night as we exit Daylight Saving Time at 2AM.

Early next week, highs in the low 80s, less humid with a dry slot of air wrapping around an area of low pressure. Still can't rule out the chance for a few showers, but it will be fairly dry.

