WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and humid weather continues.

Daytime highs will be in the low 90's.

With very humid air, it will feel like 100-105 degrees during peak heating.

A combination of high pressure, dry air, and Saharan dust will limit rainfall both Saturday and Sunday.

As we head into the workweek, much of the same.

Saharan dust will continue to sit overhead, limiting rainfall.

In the tropics:

Hurricane Grace made landfall earlier today as a Cat 3 in Mexico. The first major hurricane of the season.

It will quickly dissipate but may reform in the Pacific.

It would get a new name at that point.

Tropical Storm Henri will get stronger later today and make a push for Long Island.

Hurricane Warnings are in affect there and for parts of Connecticut.

It will make landfall Sunday afternoon with winds of 80 MPH.

Flooding from the storm surge and rainfall will be an issue.

The storm will quickly dissipate as it moves inland.

In the Atlantic, there is a tropical wave near the Azores that has a 20% chance of developing.