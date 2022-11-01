Hot and humid weather as November begins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s for the Treasure Coast and mid-upper 70s for the Palm Beaches with a few isolated showers near the coast for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a few spotty showers and a stray storm possible but mainly inland. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s a few morning showers, moving west throughout the day.

Thursday, highs in the mid 80s with scattered showers across the area.

Friday, mainly dry conditions with only some isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the weekend, warm, breezy and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers possible with slightly wetter conditions on Sunday.

Early next week, models showing more tropical moisture pushing into the area. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast with highs in the mid 80s.