Hot and humid Tuesday with scattered storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few scattered storms are likely to develop later Tuesday, mainly after 3 p.m.

Hot and humid out there, so slow down and take it easy. Take frequent water breaks if you work outdoors and get in the A/C as often as possible.

High temperatures will get into the low to middle 90s, but it'll feel about 10 degrees hotter, pushing us very close to heat advisory levels.

Clouds developing by midday. Afternoon storms will cool it off in spots, but those that miss the rain will stay hot all day.

Clearing tonight, then we do it all again tomorrow.

High pressure will expand across South Florida later this week, which will get us even hotter weather with limited storm activity from Thursday into the weekend.

Our first bout of Saharan dust of the season is expected to arrive early next week, making it hazy and keeping it mostly dry.

TODAY: Hot and humid, scattered afternoon storms. Highs: Low to mid 90s. Winds: SW/SE 10

TONIGHT: Clear, warm, and muggy. Lows: Upper 70s. Winds: S 5

TOMORROW: Hot and humid, scattered afternoon/evening storms. Highs: Mid 90s. Winds: SW 10