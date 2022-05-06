Hot and humid today and tomorrow with late storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with the potential for smoke/fog for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs low 90s, but feeling like the mid-upper 90s with the humidity. Some afternoon showers and storms possible with rain chances increasing through the evening, then clearing after about 7PM.

Tomorrow, hot and humid weather. Highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms possible starting off along the Treasure Coast for the early afternoon, then pushing south into Palm Beach County later in the day. SPC placing us under a marginal risk of severe storms tomorrow. Most of the activity clearing after sunset.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Mother's Day, some morning showers, with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s.

Early next week, we're slightly cooler and less humid thanks to a weak front. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.

By mid-week, rain chances increase and scattered storms return. Highs in the low 80s.

