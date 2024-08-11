HOT AND HUMID: Sunday forecast brings "feels like" temperatures to the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — A warm and muggy Sunday across our area bringing temperatures to the lower 90s across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in portions of southeast, southern and southwest Florida including Palm Beach County. The heat index will range between 105-110 degrees today.

A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon moving west to east.

Hot and humid to start the workweek



Monday's back-to-school forecast brings a few coastal showers in the morning and then could pick up to some isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s— Saharan air could also bring in some hazy skies.

Tracking the tropics this Sunday— Tropical wave Invest 98L is currently over the Central Atlantic and is likely to become a tropical cyclone by the early part of the work week while the system approaches and then moves near or over the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical wave becoming stronger



It is still too early to say if there will be any impacts to Florida.