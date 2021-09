Posted at 11:16 AM, Sep 12, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today hot and humid with isolated showers. Scattered late afternoon and evening storms. High 91 MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Monday, partly sunny hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90. Tuesday and Wednesday partly sunny with isolated rain. High 89-92. Thursday- Sunday, rain chances increase again with tropical air sitting over Florida.

