Hot and humid, storms possible this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s towards the coast and upper 60s inland with some passing clouds.

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, but feeling warmer with the humidity.

Showers and storms will be bubbling up around Lake Okeechobee later this afternoon, then pushing towards the coast.

Things will be clearing around sunset.

Tonight, mainly dry with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Saturday, warm, windy, and muggy with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

We'll start off the day mainly dry, then models paint a line of showers and storms moving into the Treasure Coast by the early afternoon and pushing into Palm Beach County for the late-afternoon-early evening.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

Sunday, chilly in the morning with lows down to the 40s and 50s and cool for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.

It will feel pleasant with less humidity, but we'll see breezy winds.

Some isolated showers drifting in from off the ocean are possible.

The cool down is short-lived we're back to the 80s by Tuesday and the humidity creeps back in ahead of another front.

This could bring in some showers and storms Tue-Thur of next week.