Hot and humid, rain pushes west in the afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 80s across the Palm Beaches and upper 70s along the Treasure Coast with some showers moving in from offshore. Rain could linger near the coast though lunch, then wet weather moves inland for the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 100-103 degrees this afternoon with the humidity. Tonight, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with a few stray showers into the night.

Tomorrow, some rain near the coast in the morning, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Saharan dust will start to push into the area and this will make way for hazy sunshine at times. Highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits.

Wednesday- Friday, Saharan dust continues to dominate keeping rain chances on the lower side and skies hazy. Highs in the low 90s with only a few isolated inland storms.

For the weekend, a front approaches and rain chances increase once again as the dust moves out. Scattered storms possible with highs in the low 90s.