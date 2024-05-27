Hot and humid Memorial Day with slight chance for isolated storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We broke a record high yesterday in West Palm Beach. Our recorded high Sunday was 95 degrees, which beat the previous record of 93 degrees. We continue to remain hot Monday. Temperatures have actually remained warmer than seasonal this entire month of May.

High temperatures in the lower and middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is the slightest chance of an isolated storm this afternoon with the extreme heat. We will not be breaking any records today, despite it might feel like we should.

We continue to keep the 90 degree temperatures rolling into the week. Tuesday will be in the lower and middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. I expect to see a few more pop-up storms Tuesday afternoon.

We will maintain slim storm chances in the forecast through Thursday.

Friday we are watching a cold front bring us our next chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will bring us some relief from the 90 degree temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

This upcoming weekend will feature middle and upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. A few showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday.