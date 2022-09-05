Watch Now
Hot and humid Labor Day with some inland storms

Latest forecast from WPTV First Alert Weather
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 5, 2022.jpg
WPTV
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 5, 2022.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 5, 2022.jpg
Posted at 4:35 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 04:35:56-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are starting off Labor Day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with spotty showers near the coast through the lunch hour.

Monday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with partly sunny skies and a few inland showers and storms possible.

Monday night, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s with mainly dry conditions near the coast and some afternoon inland storms.

Late in the work week and into the weekend, moisture will increase and rain chances will go up. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with evening showers and storms.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to strengthening into a Category 3 hurricane by the end of work week. It will stay away from the U.S., however, folks living in Bermuda will have to monitor this system.

Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic Ocean will stay away from the U.S. and will begin to weaken as it moves to the east-northeast.

Finally, an area of disturbed weather in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance over the next five days.

