Hot and humid, but mainly dry for fireworks tonight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies and rain-free conditions. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, partly sunny with some storms developing along 95/Turnpike by late morning, then pushing west towards the lake for the afternoon. We should have no weather worries for the fireworks shows tonight.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Rain chances increase as moisture associated with a tropical wave pushes into the area. Scattered showers near the coast in the morning with the bulk of the rain pushing west towards the lake for the afternoon hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday and Friday, drier air pushes in and rain chances go down. Some inland storms possible with highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, a front stalls to our north once again increasing weekend rain chances. Scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the low 90s.

