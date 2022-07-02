WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Colin formed at 5AM this morning along the South Carolina coast, it's moving NE@8 and is no threat to South Florida.

For us locally a moist southeasterly flow will keep it very humid through the holiday weekend so highs near 90 degrees will feel like it's closer to 100 degrees so stay hydrated as you go about your outdoor activities this weekend.

The best rain chances will be near the coast in the morning with showers/storms west of I-95 by early afternoon and west of the lake by 4PM.

Most of us will escape those afternoon storms and it's looking good for those fireworks shows Monday night.

If you're headed to the beach the next few days be aware the rip current risk is high so only swim at guarded beaches and don't let your children swim unattended.

Hope you all have a great 4th of July weekend!

TODAY; Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms this afternoon mainly inland. Highs: near 90 Winds: SE 10-20

TONIGHT: Few clouds, warm and muggy. Lows: Upper 70s Winds: E 5-10

TOMORROW AND MONDAY: Morning showers near the coast, afternoon storms well inland. Highs: Near 90 Winds: ESE 10-15