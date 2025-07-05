HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST: isolated storms, seasonal heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to come in the lower 90s.

A few scattered storms expected near 2 PM and continue thorough 8 PM.

It will not be a washout. It does look like most of the storms will be triggered further inland and near the Treasure Coast.

Sunday will be in the upper 80s too with a few storms possible. This will be a similar set up with mainly inland storms and chance of a few near the Treasure Coast.

Monday into Wednesday will feature more isolated storm chances in the afternoons. It will be a drier trend. High temperatures will be a little warmer in the lower 90s with a lot of humidity.

As we near the later end of this week, rain chances look to increase again as we near the weekend.

In the Atlantic Basin, we have Tropical Depression Three. This system has the potential of becoming Tropical Storm Chantal. This will travel north through the Carolinas and that is why our rain chances start to decrease for next eek.