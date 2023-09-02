Highs near-average for the first day of September and only a few isolated showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, some fast-moving coastal showers pushing from northeast to southwest with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s to start. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with breezy NE winds 10-20 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH. We'll see partly sunny skies near the coast and inland areas could see a couple of storms. Tonight, a few showers as a backdoor cool front moves in. Lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Sunday a little change in the weather thanks to a backdoor cool front. Temperatures don't change much, but the humidity will be a touch lower making it feel more comfortable. Highs in the mid-upper 80s with only a few isolated showers and breezy winds out of the northeast.

Labor Day, highs in the mid-upper 80s with breezy winds. A few showers near the coast in the morning with only a couple of isolated inland storms for the afternoon.

Tuesday - Wednesday, the humidity starts to creep back in. Highs in the upper 80s - low 90s with only a few isolated showers as drier air remains in place.

Thursday - Friday, highs in the low 90s with some moisture increasing a bit more and rain chances go up a little