WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s-60s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s, mainly dry with a few passing clouds.

Next front approaches over the weekend but stalls out. No cool down with this front, but some isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s - low 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow - Friday, very little day to day changes.

Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Keeping it quiet with high pressure in control of the forecast and rain chances slim to none.

