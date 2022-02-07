Watch
Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with some late-day storms possible

Posted at 5:50 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 06:05:13-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 60s with some patchy fog around. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with mostly sunny skies and some isolated late-day storms possible.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with passing showers as a front lingers across the area. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday, highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers possible as a secondary front pushes through.

Thursday - Friday, morning lows in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-upper 70s. Breezy with passing showers.

