WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s and low-mid 50s along the Treasure Coast under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

Tomorrow, not as chilly in the morning with temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 70s. Highs in the low 80s with some isolated showers possible.

Thursday-Saturday, scattered showers and storms possible with a front moving in. Morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday-Monday, staying warm with highs in the low 80s. Some showers and storms possible.

By Tuesday, our next front moves in and drier, cooler air returns.