Highs in the mid-upper 70s Thursday, possible severe storms Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s-low 60s (warmer than yesterday morning) some patchy fog possible, mainly inland. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, plenty of sunshine and some late-day showers possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s, mostly cloudy skies and PM scattered showers and storms possible. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. The SPC has placed most of the viewing area, aside from parts of Indian River and Okeechobee Counties, under a level 1/5 risk for isolated severe storms.

Saturday, highs in the mid 70s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and some storms possible, but it's looking like Saturday is a bit drier than Friday.

Sunday, highs in the low 70s. Clouds and some showers to start but drying out throughout the day with breezy winds.

Monday, cold to start with lows down to the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday-Wednesday, some showers possible ahead of our next cold front. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

