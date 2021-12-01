WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s and mid-upper 50s along the Treasure Coast and inland. This afternoon, another pleasant day on tap with highs in the mid-upper 70s, mostly sunny and low humidity.

Tomorrow - Friday, similar weather. Morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mainly dry with just a slim chance for an isolated shower.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Partly sunny and a few showers possible on Sunday.

Early next week, warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Some passing showers possible with an increase in moisture.