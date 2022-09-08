Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers

Highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers
Posted at 5:32 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 05:32:25-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and mainly dry for the first half of the day.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers and storms firing up, continuing through sunset. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with only a few passing clouds.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s, afternoon storms bubbling up starting off around the lake and pushing towards the coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, highs in the low-mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms slowly pushing west throughout the day.

Next week, highs in the low-mid 90s. Showers focused near the coast in the morning, pushing west for the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Tropics starting up, swell in the forecast!

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019