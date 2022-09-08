WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and mainly dry for the first half of the day.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers and storms firing up, continuing through sunset. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with only a few passing clouds.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s, afternoon storms bubbling up starting off around the lake and pushing towards the coast.

Saturday, highs in the low-mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms slowly pushing west throughout the day.

Next week, highs in the low-mid 90s. Showers focused near the coast in the morning, pushing west for the afternoon hours.

