WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and mainly dry for the first half of the day.
This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers and storms firing up, continuing through sunset. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with only a few passing clouds.
Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s, afternoon storms bubbling up starting off around the lake and pushing towards the coast.
Saturday, highs in the low-mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms slowly pushing west throughout the day.
Next week, highs in the low-mid 90s. Showers focused near the coast in the morning, pushing west for the afternoon hours.