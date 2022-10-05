WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s for the Treasure Coast and low 70s for the Palm Beaches and no weather worries for the morning commute.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tonight, temperatures in the 60s-low 70s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow and Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and low rain chances. Great weather for those Friday night football games.

Saturday, highs in the low-mid 80s with some showers as another front starts to move in.

Sunday-early next week, warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid-upper 80s with breezy winds and scattered showers and storms.