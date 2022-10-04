Watch Now
Highs in the low-mid 80s under partly sunny skies

Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 05:23:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 60s with a few showers sitting offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s under partly sunny skies and some spotty showers.

Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 60s with scattered showers into the night.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 80s with a few showers mainly for Palm Beach County, but drier for the Treasure Coast.

Thursday- Saturday, highs in the low-mid 80s with only a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Next week, morning lows back to the 70s and highs in the mid-upper 80s with the return of scattered showers and storms.

