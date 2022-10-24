Watch Now
Highs in the low-mid 80s, partly sunny near the coast

Posted at 6:18 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 06:18:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting off the day with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s with some spotty isolated showers near the coast through the lunch hour.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, partly sunny near the coast and a few inland showers possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 80s with a few afternoon inland showers.

Mid-week, a front approaches but stalls out. Some showers and storms possible with the front increasing moisture and instability. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s, with some spotty showers possible, mainly moving inland for the afternoon hours.

