Highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with some stray downpours moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered storms possible, mainly inland. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with a few showers into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day with highs in the low 90s and scattered showers developing along 95/Turnpike for early afternoon, then progressing inland throughout the second part of the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday-Friday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, but feeling like the triples for the afternoon hours. Scattered showers possible, but mainly inland.

4th of July weekend, slightly drier air pushes in for the weekend forecast helping to lower rain chances a touch. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms drifting west throughout the day.

Tropics:

