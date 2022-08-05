Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s - low 80s with scattered showers and some storms pushing in from off the Atlantic.

On-and-off shower activity possible near the coast through the early afternoon, then showers and storms pushing inland as the seabreeze moves west. Highs in the low 90s, heat indixes in the triple digits. Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s with some dotted showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Weekend - Monday, highs in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits. We will start each day with some rain, then wet weather moves west by the afternoon hours.

Tuesday - Thursday, Saharan dust pushes in and skies will turn hazy. With the drier, dusty air settling in, rain chances will lower, but temperatures stay hot with highs climbing into the low 90s each afternoon.