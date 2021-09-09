WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, feeling even hotter with the humidity. Partly sunny skies through the day, then scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms.

A copy and paste forecast for tomorrow. Morning sunshine, followed by PM showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, a change in the weather pattern as the winds flip around. Starting off the mornings with showers closer to the coast, then scattered inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

The onshore flow pattern continues through the middle of next week. Rain towards the coast in the morning, then storms moving inland throughout the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Increasing rain chances for the middle of next week as a tropical wave approaches the state.