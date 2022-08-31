Highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s with a stray coastal shower possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Rain near the coast in the morning with some afternoon storms pushing west throughout the day.

For the weekend, hot and humid as highs climb to the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms possible with the bulk of the rainfall moving inland by the afternoon.

Early next week, not many changes in the forecast. Staying steamy with highs in the low 90swith scattered storms.

