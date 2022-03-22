Highs in the low 80s today, cold front pushes in late Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, breezy and cool with temperatures running in the upper 60s-low 70s and 50s around the lake. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny skies and a slim chance of an isolated shower on the easterly breeze.

Tomorrow, more humid and warmer with highs reaching the mid-80s. Dry to start off the day, then afternoon showers and storms possible. Staying breezy.

Thursday, staying warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. A front pushing in will amp up moisture triggering the chance for late-day scattered showers and storms.

Friday, some showers in the morning, then drying out for the afternoon. Highs down to the upper 70s and less humid.

For the weekend, morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly sunny and dry with low humidity. Another cold front pushes in on Sunday keeping the cooler, drier air in place for early next week.